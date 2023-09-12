September 12, 2023 21:23

iPhone 15 with USB-C ports, Dynamic Island in non-pro models expected

During the event, Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 15 lineup of handsets. The new handsets are expected to come with a USB-C port, keeping in line with regulations in the EU that mandate the use of a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets, and cameras. The new Pro version of the iPhone 15 models is also expected to switch to a titanium design. The Pro models are also expected to see a price hike.

The company is also expected to expand the presence of its Dynamic Island to its non-Pro versions of the iPhone 15. The new iPhone 15 models are expected to be available in black, green, blue, yellow, and pink colours with longer charging cables included in the box.