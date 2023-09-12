HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Apple Wonderlust 2023 | Apple expected to launch iPhone 15, new Apple Watch and AirPods Pro with USB-C ports

Apple is expected to launch its fifteenth generation iPhone along with the series 9 Watch and probably its costliest smartwatch, Apple Watch Ultra 2

September 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

Haider Ali Khan,Nabeel Ahmed
Apple Wanderlust Event 2023: What to expect tonight?

Apple Wanderlust Event 2023: What to expect tonight? | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At its Wonderlust 2023 event, Apple is expected to launch the latest lineup of iPhone 15 models along with a new range of Apple Watches, including the Watch Ultra, and Airpods Pro. The event is a hybrid-style event and will include a pre-recorded keynote, while members of the press will be present at the company’s Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park.

  • September 12, 2023 21:23
    iPhone 15 with USB-C ports, Dynamic Island in non-pro models expected

    During the event, Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 15 lineup of handsets. The new handsets are expected to come with a USB-C port, keeping in line with regulations in the EU that mandate the use of a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets, and cameras. The new Pro version of the iPhone 15 models is also expected to switch to a titanium design. The Pro models are also expected to see a price hike.

    The company is also expected to expand the presence of its Dynamic Island to its non-Pro versions of the iPhone 15. The new iPhone 15 models are expected to be available in black, green, blue, yellow, and pink colours with longer charging cables included in the box.

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.