Apple: Wistron remains on probation, workers will be treated with dignity and respect

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple says everyone at the Narasapura facility will undergo a new training program to understand their rights and how to raise concerns

Apple has responded to a statement made by Taiwanese company Wistron — their contract manufacturer which has a facility in Narasapura, Kolar — which states they intend to resume on-site work soon, following a rampage on December 12, 2020, that accumulated damages worth ₹437 crores.

“For the past eight weeks, teams across Apple, along with independent auditors, have been working with Wistron to make sure the necessary systems and processes are in place at their Narasapura facility. A comprehensive set of corrective actions has now been completed and Wistron has restructured their recruiting team and enhanced training and support for workers,” Apple tells The Hindu.

The on-site destruction was a result of employees alleging that they have not been paid salaries and overtime wages for three or four months. At the time of the incident Wistron had around 15,000 employees, but only 1,400 of them were actually on the rolls. The rest are contract workers placed through five staffing firms.

“As Wistron begins the process of hiring team members and restarting their operations, everyone at the facility will undergo a new training program to ensure they understand their rights and how they can raise any concerns,” Apple explains, “Apple employees and independent auditors will remain on site to validate that the new processes are effective. We are dedicated to ensuring that workers are protected and treated with dignity and respect. Wistron remains on probation and we will monitor their progress closely.”

Wistron elaborates in the statement that it is working hard to raise standards and fix issues at the plant in Kolar district. “We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members and we thank them for their patience and support as we worked through corrective actions.”