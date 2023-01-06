ADVERTISEMENT

Apple wins U.S. biometric case over customer Touch ID and Face ID

January 06, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST

The Illinois First District Appellate Court decided that iPhone maker Apple was not violating the state’s biometric laws with its Touch ID and Face ID features

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of iPhones by Apple, for representational purposes | Photo Credit: AP

iPhone maker Apple has won a case regarding its use of the Touch ID and Face ID features which let customers unlock their iPhones using their biometric data, according to Bloomberg Law and tech outlet Biometric Update.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Late in 2022, the Illinois First District Appellate Court decided that Apple did not violate the state’s biometrics law, the Illinois Biometrics Information Privacy Act, or BIPA.

Apple’s win came after an appeals court ruling, which noted that customers chose to use the Touch ID/Face ID features and that Apple did not collect this data en masse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

If Apple had used the data for other purposes or stored it on external servers, Illinois’ BIPA law might have come into action. However, that was not the case. Furthermore, Apple users can lock and unlock their phones using options which do not involve submitting biometric data.

The proposed class action was filed by customer David Barnett in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US