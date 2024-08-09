Apple will retain Google as default search engine in Safari; wont force its users to switch to Bing  

Apple is set to retain Google as the default search engine on its Safari browser. Apple’s Senior VP of Services, Eddy Cue reportedly said that there is no price that Microsoft could offer to make the iPhone-maker switch to Bing as the default.

While Apple users can change the default search engines on iOS devices anytime, the tech giant says it has no plans to make a switch in the current default.

Earlier in 2023, during Google antitrust hearing, Apple had testified that there was no alternative for customers and that the company provides an easy way for customers to decide which search engine they want to use.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has held talks with other search engines, including DuckDuckGo, however the talks did not lead to concrete steps as the search engine relied on Bing for its information.

The news of Apple retaining Google as the default comes as reports surfaced claiming Apple’s lucrative deal with Google could be under threat after a U.S. judge ruled that the Alphabet-owned search giant was operating an illegal monopoly.

Apple receives $20 billion annually from Google to ensure it is the default search engine in the Safari browser, this accounts for 36% of what Google earns from search advertising.

The current pact between the tech companies will last at least till September 2026, and Apple has the right to unilaterally extend it for another two years.

How to change your default search engine in iOS

Apple users can change the default search engine on Safari by heading to Settings> Safari> and select “Search Engine.” Users can select from a list of five options which include Google, Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo and Ecosia.

