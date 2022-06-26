Apple will not challenge Maryland store unionisation vote

Nearly two-thirds of the employees at the store voted to join a union last week

The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nearly two-thirds of the employees at the store voted to join a union last week

Apple Inc will not challenge the results of a vote by workers at its Towson, Maryland, store to unionise and intends to participate in the bargaining process in good faith, a person familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Friday.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Nearly two-thirds of the employees at the store voted to join a union last week, making it the first Apple store in the United States to vote to organise.

The employees voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). The IAM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple is one of several major American companies whose workforces have moved to unionise, with workers at some Starbucks Corp and Amazon Inc locations also voting to unionise in recent months.

Apple employees at a store in Georgia earlier this year had plans to vote on unionisation but canceled the vote, with union officers later filing a complaint alleging that Apple intimidated its employees. Employees at two other Apple stores in New York are also considering unionisation.