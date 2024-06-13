Apple will not be paying OpenAI for ChatGPT integration: Report

Apple will not be paying OpenAI to integrate their AI chatbot ChatGPT into their devices, a report by The Information has stated. Instead, OpenAI believes the exposure given by Mac devices will push their subscriptions, which costs $20 a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Apple WWDC 2024 | Apple announces ChatGPT integration, Apple Intelligence (AI) tools, iOS upgrades, and enhanced Siri

OpenAI believes this will offset any monetary payments that would have been in the agreement.

The report also shared that Apple intends to sign agreements with AI companies so that it can receive a share from them when they monetise results in chatbots on Apple’s platforms. This is different from the Google-Apple deal where the search giant was reportedly paying Apple a hefty $15 billion to remain as the default search engine on their devices in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI will also not be offering any monetary benefits directly to Apple as the iPhone-maker aims to bring in more buyers with ChatGPT’s AI offerings. At the moment, OpenAI’s ChatGPT app for iOS supports payments for ChatGPT Plus through Apple’s in-app purchase system, making Apple between 15-30% on each subscription.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It was also reported yesterday that Apple will not be stopping at just integrating ChatGPT and is in talks with Google already to integrate their AI chatbot Gemini.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, hinted in a keynote discussion post WWDC that the company wants to eventually have multiple AI models as options for users.

Apple’s AI strategy pleased investors to such an extent that it returned to its top status as most valued company and overtook Microsoft, albeit for a few hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.