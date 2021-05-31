Apple Watch topped smartwatch sales in the March ending quarter

Global smartwatch shipments grew 35% in Q1 2021 from the same period in the previous year, according to Counterpoint.

One in every three smartwatch sold between January through March was an Apple Watch, according to research firm Counterpoint. The Cupertino-based company secured more than a third of all smartwatch shipments in Q1, 2021, boosted by increasing demand for its new Series 6 models.

“Apple was able to further solidify its leadership position in the market by widening the portfolio from Watch SE to Series 6 at the right time," said senior analyst Sujeong Lim, research firm Counterpoint.

The Cupertino company maintained its leadership position with a market share of around 34% in Q1,2021 climbing three points from the same period last year. Apple's rivals, Samsung and Huawei, struggled with a dip in their market share.

“Wearable devices and services are going to become important for companies such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon as they increasingly expand their reach in healthcare, pharmaceutical and insurance verticals directly or indirectly," said Neil Shah, VP, Research at Counterpoint, in a statement.

The research firm sees the large number of health profiles built with enormous amounts of data on these wearables to attract marketers to target ads at users.