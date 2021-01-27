Apple Watch may measure blood sugar level, report says

The system could have a chip-less, skin tag sensor for real-time glucose monitoring, taped over the patient’s skin, and a reader embedded in the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch may include a sensor in its to-be-launched Series 7 wearable that will monitor blood sugar level of users, 9to5 mac reported. The device may be launched later this year

"A blood sugar sensor would be an obvious next step," 9to5 mac reported. "Adding a blood sugar sensor to the Apple Watch could play a hugely valuable role in prompting formal testing, diagnosis and treatment."

The system could have a chip-less, skin tag sensor for real-time glucose monitoring, taped over the patient’s skin, and a reader embedded in the Apple Watch, the report suggested.

If the device does what the report suggests, it could be prove to be a far easier method to monitor blood sugar levels compared to traditional blood glucose monitoring method.

The conventional method requires a pin-prick device that takes a drop of blood from the patient, and transfers it on a test strip, which is read by a machine.