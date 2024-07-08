GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple Watch could get bigger screens, thinner bodies, but no AI: Report

As the Apple Watch turns 10, the iPhone-maker could be planning a revamped design with larger screens and thinner bodies, according to a report

Updated - July 08, 2024 04:48 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 04:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The iPhone-maker could also be looking at partnerships with other AI giants [File]

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple might commemorate the tenth birthday of its Apple Watch by introducing a revamped design with larger display screens and thinner bodies, according to the Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman.

A new chip could also be in the works, but the iPhone-maker’s “Apple Intelligence” AI offering might not immediately come to the smartwatches and is only available on other select devices with the latest software.

The new smartwatch design upgrades will apply to the N217 and N218 versions of the Series 10 lineup, as they are called internally for now. The new display screen size could rival those found on the Apple Watch Ultra, per Gurman’s report.

How do touchscreens work? | Explained

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple announced Apple Intelligence - its version of AI - during the WWDC event on June 10, apart from confirming a deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its devices later this year.

The iPhone-maker could also be looking at partnerships with other AI giants.

