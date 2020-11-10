Apple Watch app that reduces sleep disturbance gets U.S. FDA nod

NightWare is a digital therapeutic app that uses Apple’s Watch and iPhone, configured and logged into a software application, that helps track sleep disturbance

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the sale of an Apple Watch app that is intended to reduce sleep disturbance related to nightmares in adults.

NightWare is a digital therapeutic app that uses Apple’s Watch and iPhone, configured and logged into a software application, that helps track sleep disturbance.

The app is said to address nightmare disorder in adults over 21 years old. NightWare is available by prescription only, and is intended for home use.

“Today’s authorisation offers a new, low-risk treatment option that uses digital technology in an effort to provide temporary relief from sleep disturbance related to nightmares,” Carlos Peña, director at FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

The system uses smartwatch motion and provides gentle vibration through touch based on an analysis of heart rate and motion during sleep. At night, Apple Watch’s sensors monitor body movement and heart rate while asleep, and create a unique sleep profile of the user.

When NightWare detects a patient as experiencing nightmare based on its analysis of heart rate and body movement, the device provides vibrations through the Apple Watch when the wearable is in use.

NightWare is not a standalone therapy for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and the device should be used in conjunction with prescribed medications for PTSD and other recommended therapies, according to relevant consensus guidelines. It is advised that NightWare is used under the supervision of a healthcare provider.

Additionally, patients with sleepwalking during their nightmares should not use NightWare. The watch should not be worn while reading or watching television in bed as this may trigger false alerts and patients are advised to avoid letting the watch come in contact with their bedpartner at night.

PTSD is a disorder where people may experience varied reactions after coming across a shocking, scary or a dangerous event. Most recover from their symptoms over time, however, those who do not, can experience sleep disorder and nightmares.