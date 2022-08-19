Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple’s explanation of the security vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access" to iPhones, iPads and Macs. Security experts advise users to update affected devices

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.

Apple released two security reports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn’t receive wide attention outside of tech publications.

🚨ATTENTION🚨

Apple found two 0-days actively in use that could effectively give attackers full access to device.

For most folks: update software by end of day

If threat model is elevated (journalist, activist, targeted by nation states, etc): update now https://t.co/BUEn08260X — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) August 18, 2022

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access" to the device. That would allow intruders to impersonate the device's owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Update affected devices

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.

Apple did not say in the reports how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered. In all cases, it cited an anonymous researcher.

Spyware companies could take advantage

Commercial spyware companies such as Israel’s NSO Group are known for identifying and taking advantage of such flaws, exploiting them in malware that surreptitiously infects targets’ smartphones, siphons their contents and surveils the targets in real time.

1/ Apple has just released macOS Monterey 12.5.1 and iOS 15.6.1/iPadOS 15.6.1 to resolve two zero-day vulnerabilities which have been actively exploited, and targeting crypto wallets. We strongly recommend that you update your devices as soon as possible. — GameStopNFT (@GameStopNFT) August 18, 2022

NSO Group has been blacklisted by the U. S. Commerce Department. Its spyware is known to have been used in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America against journalists, dissidents and human rights activists.

Security researcher Will Strafach said he had seen no technical analysis of the vulnerabilities that Apple has just patched. The company has previously acknowledged similarly serious flaws and, in what Strafach estimated to be perhaps a dozen occasions, has noted that it was aware of reports that such security holes had been exploited.