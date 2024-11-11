 />
Apple Vision Pro 2 powered by new M5 chip to be released between late 2025 and early 2026: Report

Gurman noted that the new model will likely look similar to the original Apple Vision Pro headset, and that most changes would include the upgrade in processing capabilities

Updated - November 11, 2024 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple is expected to stick to their previous timeline of releasing the next Apple Vision Pro model between fall of 2025 and spring of 2026. 

FILE PHOTO: Apple is expected to stick to their previous timeline of releasing the next Apple Vision Pro model between fall of 2025 and spring of 2026.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is expected to stick to their previous timeline of releasing the next Apple Vision Pro model between fall of 2025 and spring of 2026. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman revealed the same in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter. 

Last week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had reported that Apple had pushed the release of a cheaper Apple Vision headset while staying on track for their second-generation Apple Vision Pro which was due to be released next year. 

The new variant is expected to be powered by the upcoming M5 chip which would give a performance boost. The first Apple Vision Pro was released with the M2 chip but the hardware giant has released the M3 and the M4 chips quickly since then. 

Apple delays launch of its affordable Vision Pro headset to after 2027

Gurman also noted that the new model will likely look similar to the original Apple Vision Pro headset, and that most changes would include the upgrade in processing capabilities. 

In the first developer beta for the visionOS 2.2 that was released recently, it was reported that users would now be able to access between options to use wide and ultrawide layouts aside from the standard virtual display. 

The Apple store also has a new dual-strap for the headset so users can wear the device comfortably for extended periods of time.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:49 am IST

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / emerging technologies / science and technology

