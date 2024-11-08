Apple users look for promised Sketch feature in Image Playground

Apple users are looking for a previously mentioned AI-powered feature called ‘Sketch’ that was meant to be part of the Image Playground app, but appears to have been excluded, per the outlet MacRumors.

Sketch was meant to let Apple users create detailed drawings, but mentions of it have been taken out of the official app description, reported MacRumors.

According to the app store description: “Image Playground, powered by Apple Intelligence, lets you turn descriptions, concepts or people from your photo library into original, fun images in three unique styles.”

However, the page later mentions that users can “create images in a set of two distinct styles designed by Apple.”

It is not clear whether the feature will be rolled out again in the future, or if the removal is permanent.

The generative AI-powered features that Apple has launched with its latest lineup of iPhones and devices this year is being rolled out in phases over the coming months.

