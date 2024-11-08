 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple users look for promised Sketch feature in Image Playground

Apple users are looking for a previously mentioned ‘Sketch’ feature in the Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground app

Published - November 08, 2024 02:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image Playground is powered by Apple Intelligence [File]

Image Playground is powered by Apple Intelligence [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple users are looking for a previously mentioned AI-powered feature called ‘Sketch’ that was meant to be part of the Image Playground app, but appears to have been excluded, per the outlet MacRumors.

Sketch was meant to let Apple users create detailed drawings, but mentions of it have been taken out of the official app description, reported MacRumors.

Apple set to face fine under EU's landmark Digital Markets Act, sources say

According to the app store description: “Image Playground, powered by Apple Intelligence, lets you turn descriptions, concepts or people from your photo library into original, fun images in three unique styles.”

However, the page later mentions that users can “create images in a set of two distinct styles designed by Apple.”

It is not clear whether the feature will be rolled out again in the future, or if the removal is permanent.

The generative AI-powered features that Apple has launched with its latest lineup of iPhones and devices this year is being rolled out in phases over the coming months.

Published - November 08, 2024 02:51 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.