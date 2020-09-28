Apple users complain of battery drain after iOS 14 update.

Apple Support replied to a few users on Twitter asking them to update their devices to 14.0.1 and see if battery or any other issue still persists.

Many apple users took to Twitter to complain about bad battery after iOS 14 update on September 16.

After Apple dropped the major iOS update a day after its virtual Apple event, users rushed to upgrade their devices to latest version of iOS. But only a day or two after installing the update, users started reporting aggressive battery drain, calling it another prominent feature of the new iOS.

“Hello iOS 14 upgrade. Goodbye battery life,” wrote a user on Twitter.

Another user complained of battery dying faster after updating to iOS 14 on his iPhone 11 Pro Max. While numerous other kept questioning whether they were the only ones experiencing bad battery.

"Can anyone who has iOS 14 say if battery life is worse? I use an XR. I want the new features but I’m not sacrificing battery life," one social media user posted.

Apple declined to comment on the query related to battery drain from The Hindu.

In addition to this, a few users specifically faced issues with the Health app. Apple’s communities page was filled with screenshots and messages of people reporting about how Health App was eating into their phone’s battery and occupying much more space than previously held.

“Health app accounting for 93% of battery use and 53GB of storage on 64GB iPhone 11 following update 4 days ago,” wrote a user. Others also reported similar instances on their iPhones and iWatches.

However, Apple’s latest update, 14.0.1, intended to fix bugs after the major update seems to solve the Health App problem for a few. It appears that it also fixes a bug related to default mail and browser apps resetting after a device restart.

Apple Support replied to a few users on Twitter asking them to update their devices to 14.0.1 and see if battery or any other issue still persists.