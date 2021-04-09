Apple users can track third party products with ‘Find My’ feature

VanMoof’s latest e-bikes, Belkin’s Wireless Earbuds, and the Chipolo One spot make up the first group of third-party accessories that work with Find My.

Apple will now allow users to locate and track third-party products using the finding capabilities of its ‘Find My’ app.

The application makes it easy to locate missing Apple devices.

“Now we’re bringing the powerful finding capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessory programme," said Bob Borchers, VP, Product Marketing at Apple.

However, the third-party products must adhere to all the privacy protections of the Find My network.

Approved products can be added to the new items tab, and they will be featured on “Works with Apple Find My” badge to confirm that the product is compatible with the Find My network and the app.

How it works?

Apple's Find My app helps users locate missing devices on a map, pinpoint the place, lock immediately, and display a message with a contact number.

The Find My network uses bluetooth technology to detect missing devices in a nearby location, without the need of connecting these devices to the internet.

The iPhone maker ensures that the entire process is end-to-end encrypted and nobody, including Apple itself or the third-party manufacturer, can view a device’s location.