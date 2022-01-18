Apple users can now access Fortnite via Safari browser

18 January 2022 23:32 IST

Apple had removed Fortnite from the App Store in 2020 for violating its policies after Fortnite parent Epic introduced a way for users to circumvent Apple's in-app payment system that charges a commission on sales.

Fortnite starts streaming to mobile devices in a limited time closed beta via iOS Safari browser and the NVIDIA GeForce NOW Android app.

"We've been working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite for mobile delivered through the cloud," NVIDIA said in a blog.

"The introduction of touch controls built by the GeForce NOW team offers more options for players, starting with Fortnite."

The beta is open for registration for all GeForce NOW members and they will be admitted to the beta in batches over the coming weeks.

New users can register for a GeForce NOW membership and sign up to become eligible for the closed beta. Users can upgrade to a Priority or RTX 3080 membership to receive priority access to gaming servers.

Apple and Epic Games have been engaged in a legal tussle since then.

In September last year, a U.S. judge ordered Apple to change its App Store rules, which ban developers from including links to outside payment systems rather than using Apple's own in-app payments.

However, last month The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Apple's request to pause the order, having to make major changes to its lucrative App Store rules.