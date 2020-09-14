Apple updates App Store rules, clarifies stance on game streaming services and in-app purchases

14 September 2020 09:39 IST

According to the new rule, streaming game service subscription must be downloaded directly from the App Store and each streaming game must be submitted to Apple as an individual app before it could be available for users.

Apple on Friday revised its App Store guidelines in an attempt to clarify the issues that the company has been facing over the governance of its digital store for iPhone devices.

The Cupertino-based technology company updated how it will approach game streaming services and rules for online classes, and detailed its stance on in-app purchases from different app categories.

The update comes amid Apple’s battle with Epic Games over the use of in-app purchases. Since the fight began, the company is facing scrutiny from regulators and app-makers over monopolistic practices in the US, E.U, and many other geographies.

Advertising

Advertising

“These guideline changes and clarifications support new features in upcoming OS releases, better protect customers, and help your apps go through the review process as smoothly as possible,” Apple said.

Game Streaming Services

One key change in the guidelines is the ruling on game streaming services like Google Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud. The new rule said that streaming game service subscription must be downloaded directly from the App Store and each streaming game must be submitted to Apple as an individual app before it could be available for users.

The revised guideline implies that Google or Microsoft cannot create a single app that contains access to all the games.

Additionally, streaming games need to adhere to rules like submitting each updated game for review, providing metadata for search and using in-app purchase to unlock feature or functionality.

However, streaming game services can offer a catalog app on the App Store to help users sign up for the service and find the games on the App Store. They must provide the users with the option to pay for a subscription with in-app purchase and use Sign in with Apple. All the games included in the catalog app must link to an individual App Store product page. If the user has subscribed to the service on a different platform, Apple would allow them to login without paying twice.

Apple has also rolled out policies to not keep non-subscribers at a disadvantage. A customer can download any of the individual game from the game streaming service even if they have not subscribed. Albeit, it would only be an introduction, not the full game. All the games would be liable to Apple’s usual App Store rules, including the 30% cut.

Other Updates

Reader apps will now offer account creation for free tiers, and account management functionality for existing customers. The guidelines apply to apps such as Kindle and Netflix where users can create an account, pay elsewhere but log into the iOS app to read e-books or watch movies included in their subscription.

Enterprise apps, such as Slack, which a developer sells to organisations or groups for employee or student use will be permitted to add alternative payment methods with in-app purchases. Similarly, apps such as tutoring or telehealth, that offer person-to-person experience could also use payment methods beyond in-app purchases, so long as it is between two individuals. In case of one-to-many service, it must use the in-app purchase system.

Apple has permitted developers to offer free stand-alone apps that act as a stand-alone companion to a paid web-based tool. These apps that offer services such as VOIP, cloud storage, email services, web hosting, now do not need to use in-app purchase, provided there is no purchasing inside the app, or calls to action for purchase outside of the app. This rule would benefit apps like Hey email which is involved in a dispute with Apple.

It would also ensure that issues like the one with WordPress do not surface again where Apple blocked WordPress from updates as its webpage directed users to a payment page within the app.

There are revised rules for all personal and loan apps too. Apps offering personal loans must clearly and conspicuously disclose all loan terms. Apps should not charge a maximum Annual Percentage Rate (APR) higher than 36%, including costs and fees, and may not require repayment in full in 60 days or less.

Music and video subscriptions, with Apple’s approval can be bundled into carriers’ data plan and offered in cellular carrier apps.

Developers would now be required to clearly mention what an app update would include. There would be no space for generic descriptions like bug fixes and performance improvements in the notes for review section. Apple also said that it will not delay bug fixes over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues.