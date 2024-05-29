Apple unveils WWDC 2024 lineup with Keynote and State of the Union

Apple has unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), featuring key events like the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union, and detailing what developers can expect throughout the week.

The Keynote, starting June 10 at 10.30 pm IST (10 am. PDT) will showcase major updates. Users can watch the event live via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel.

The keynote will be followed by the Platforms State of the Union which will delve deeper into the latest advancements across all Apple operating systems and introduce new tools for developers.

Members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program can connect with Apple experts through online labs, consultations, and live forums. These sessions provide guidance on implementing new technologies, adhering to best practices, and enhancing their apps.

Session videos and curated guides will be available on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel. The Swift Student Challenge will recognize 50 winners with a special experience at Apple Park, and the Apple Design Awards will highlight excellence in app design. The Apple Developer app will serve as the hub for all WWDC24 content, ensuring developers have access to the latest news, sessions, and activities.

