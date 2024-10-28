ADVERTISEMENT

Apple unveils new iMac with M4 Chip

Published - October 28, 2024 10:04 pm IST

The M4 chip, Apple’s latest silicon, boosts the new iMac’s performance by up to 1.7x for routine tasks and up to 2.1x for intensive workflows, like gaming and photo editing

The Hindu Bureau

Apple’s latest iMac | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple on Monday (October 28, 2024) unveiled its latest iMac, powered by the new M4 chip and Apple Intelligence, wrapped in an ultra-thin design with vibrant colour variants. The updated iMac promises major performance enhancements and features designed to support both productivity and creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple may unveil a cheaper Vision Pro in 2025

The M4 chip, Apple’s latest silicon, boosts the new iMac’s performance by up to 1.7x for routine tasks and up to 2.1x for intensive workflows, like gaming and photo editing, compared to the previous M1-powered iMac. With its upgraded Neural Engine, the M4 makes the new iMac a top choice for artificial intelligence (AI) tasks, driven by Apple Intelligence—a privacy-first personal AI system designed to enhance user productivity and communication.

“The iMac is beloved by millions, from families at home to entrepreneurs hard at work,” said John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. “With the M4 chip, Apple Intelligence, stunning colors, and advanced new features, the new iMac ushers in a whole new era.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Available in an expanded range of colours, the 24-inch iMac also boasts a new nano-texture glass option on its 4.5K Retina display. The new iMac comes in seven vibrant colours —green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue, alongside silver.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Apple iPhone 16 sales blocked in Indonesia due to local parts rule

Other improvements include a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View for enhanced video calls, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and color-matched accessories with USB-C compatibility.

The new iMac starts at $1,299, featuring 16GB of unified memory, with configurations available up to 32GB. Pre-orders begin today, and iMac will be available starting November 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US