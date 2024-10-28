Apple unveils new iMac with M4 Chip

Apple on Monday (October 28, 2024) unveiled its latest iMac, powered by the new M4 chip and Apple Intelligence, wrapped in an ultra-thin design with vibrant colour variants. The updated iMac promises major performance enhancements and features designed to support both productivity and creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The M4 chip, Apple’s latest silicon, boosts the new iMac’s performance by up to 1.7x for routine tasks and up to 2.1x for intensive workflows, like gaming and photo editing, compared to the previous M1-powered iMac. With its upgraded Neural Engine, the M4 makes the new iMac a top choice for artificial intelligence (AI) tasks, driven by Apple Intelligence—a privacy-first personal AI system designed to enhance user productivity and communication.

“The iMac is beloved by millions, from families at home to entrepreneurs hard at work,” said John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. “With the M4 chip, Apple Intelligence, stunning colors, and advanced new features, the new iMac ushers in a whole new era.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Available in an expanded range of colours, the 24-inch iMac also boasts a new nano-texture glass option on its 4.5K Retina display. The new iMac comes in seven vibrant colours —green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue, alongside silver.

Other improvements include a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View for enhanced video calls, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and color-matched accessories with USB-C compatibility.

The new iMac starts at $1,299, featuring 16GB of unified memory, with configurations available up to 32GB. Pre-orders begin today, and iMac will be available starting November 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.