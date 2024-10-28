GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple unveils new iMac with M4 Chip

The M4 chip, Apple’s latest silicon, boosts the new iMac’s performance by up to 1.7x for routine tasks and up to 2.1x for intensive workflows, like gaming and photo editing

Published - October 28, 2024 10:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple’s latest iMac

Apple’s latest iMac | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple on Monday (October 28, 2024) unveiled its latest iMac, powered by the new M4 chip and Apple Intelligence, wrapped in an ultra-thin design with vibrant colour variants. The updated iMac promises major performance enhancements and features designed to support both productivity and creativity.

Apple may unveil a cheaper Vision Pro in 2025

The M4 chip, Apple’s latest silicon, boosts the new iMac’s performance by up to 1.7x for routine tasks and up to 2.1x for intensive workflows, like gaming and photo editing, compared to the previous M1-powered iMac. With its upgraded Neural Engine, the M4 makes the new iMac a top choice for artificial intelligence (AI) tasks, driven by Apple Intelligence—a privacy-first personal AI system designed to enhance user productivity and communication.

“The iMac is beloved by millions, from families at home to entrepreneurs hard at work,” said John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. “With the M4 chip, Apple Intelligence, stunning colors, and advanced new features, the new iMac ushers in a whole new era.”

Available in an expanded range of colours, the 24-inch iMac also boasts a new nano-texture glass option on its 4.5K Retina display. The new iMac comes in seven vibrant colours —green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue, alongside silver.

Apple iPhone 16 sales blocked in Indonesia due to local parts rule

Other improvements include a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View for enhanced video calls, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and color-matched accessories with USB-C compatibility.

The new iMac starts at $1,299, featuring 16GB of unified memory, with configurations available up to 32GB. Pre-orders begin today, and iMac will be available starting November 8.

