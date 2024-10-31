Apple unveils MacBook Pro, powered by M4 chip

Apple on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) unveiled the new MacBook Pro, powered by the M4 family of chips, delivering faster performance and enhanced capabilities. Built for Apple Intelligence, it protects users’ privacy while transforming how they work, communicate and express themselves.

The laptop comes in space black and silver colours. The 14-inch MacBook Pro features M4 System-on-Chip (SoC) and three Thunderbolt 4 ports, starting with 16GB of memory. The 14- and 16-inch models with M4 Pro and M4 Max offer Thunderbolt 5 for faster transfer speeds and advanced connectivity.

All models include a Liquid Retina XDR display with an all-new nano-texture display option and up to 1,000 nits of brightness. The 14- and 16-inch models also feature an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera and up to 24 hours of battery life. Pre-orders begin November 8.

The new MacBook Pro boasts Apple Intelligence, the M4 family’s performance, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, and a nano-texture display.

The M4 family of chips are built on 3-nanometer technology to deliver single-threaded CPU performance and multithreaded performance for demanding workloads. Machine learning accelerators, an advanced GPU and a faster Neural Engine ensure performance for AI. Faster unified memory and increased memory bandwidth enable smooth operation of large language models and other projects on-device.

The chip features a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16GB of unified memory with support for up to 32GB. With M4, MacBook Pro is up to 1.8 times faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 for tasks like editing gigapixel photos and rendering complex scenes in Blender. The Neural Engine is over 3 times more powerful than in M1, making it perfect for AI workloads. It supports two high-resolution external displays and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The M4 Pro chip features a 14-core CPU with 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores, and up to a 20-core GPU, twice as powerful as M4. With M4 Pro, memory bandwidth increases by 75%, double that of any AI PC chip. This makes the new MacBook Pro up to three times faster than models with M1 Pro, speeding up workflows like geo mapping, structural engineering, and data modeling.

The most advanced laptop in the latest variants are the once powered by M4 Max chipset. This MacBook Pro delivers up to 3.5 times the performance of M1 Max, excelling at heavy creative tasks like visual effects, 3D animation, and film scoring. It also supports up to 128GB of unified memory for interacting with LLMs with nearly 200 billion parameters. The powerful Media Engine with two ProRes accelerators ensures amazing performance even when editing 4K120 fps ProRes video captured with the new iPhone 16 Pro in Final Cut Pro.

Pre-orders for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 starts on October 30, on Apple Store website and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including the U.S. It arrives in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers on Friday, November 8. Prices start at ₹1,69,900 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip.