Apple TV app will be hosted on Google Chromecast next year

Google on Wednesday said it will be offering an Apple TV app on the new Chromecast, along with Google TV, from early next year.
The Apple TV app will work in the same manner as it works on other devices.
Apple TV+ subscribers can watch Apple TV plus original shows and documentaries including “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” “Defending Jacob,” “Greyhound” and “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”
Up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels through Family Sharing.
Apple TV will give Chromecast users access to their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple.
In addition to this, Google TV will show users, Apple Originals in their personalized recommendations and search results with an option to let them save those to Watchlist to catch up on later.
While Google has not given an exact date of the roll out, it did say Apple TV app will be launched early next year, first on Chromecast with Google TV, and later on more devices powered by Android TV OS.
This is the second major addition of Apple’s services to Google after the search-giant said last week that Apple Music will be available on Google smart speakers.
