Apple tops tablet shipments, outperforms rivals, report says

Apple retained its top spot in worldwide tablet shipments as the company’s logistical issues lessened, and consumers increasingly purchased tablets during the pandemic.

The Cupertino-based company shipped 12.4 million units in the second quarter, 2020, highest among all the tablet makers. During the period, Apple’s shipment almost doubled Samsung’s, and tripled Huawei’s, according to data from International Data Corporation (IDC), a market intelligence firm.

The global tablet market grew 19%, shipping a total of 38.6 million units, after declining in the past two consecutive quarters.

“With COVID-related lockdowns continuing to restrict many activities, consumers turned to tablets for entertainment, business, and e-learning,” IDC said in a report.

Among Apple tablets, the 10.2-inch iPad was the “best seller,” due to its affordable price and ability to connect to a keyboard. iPad Air and the new iPad Pro also maintained their good show in the market, the report said.

10.2-inch iPad was Apple's best seller | Photo Credit: Apple

Samsung took the second place with 7 million units shipped in the quarter, a growth of about 42% compared to the same period a year ago. Inventory replenishment and high demand from stay-at-home orders helped its growth.

Huawei, despite facing strong resistance outside China, grew by about 43%, shipping 4.8 million units and took the third spot. It managed to gain from its Android detachable portfolio.