Apple to release iPhone 16 series within a month: Report

The new iPhone 16 models could be released within a month, reports have revealed. A MacRumors report has shared that iPhone manufacturer, Foxconn has hired 50,000 new workers in the past couple of weeks indicating a ramp-up ahead of the launch.

Another new report by ET News has also claimed that Samsung has increased mass production of the OLED displays for the iPhone 16 series. The brand is expected to make 80 million of these while LG will make 43 million, the report stated.

Meanwhile, separately, reports have also said that Apple Intelligence will also be coming to the next iPhone SE which is rumoured to be launched by early 2025. Currently, the new AI system is limited to just the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max as well as the soon-to-be launched iPhone range.

The iPhone SE was intended to be cheaper than other models but the hardware maker is including Apple Intelligence seemingly in all tiers to democratise AI technology.

The new iPhone SE 4 is also expected to be redesigned and be made similar to the iPhone 14, will have the A18 chip which will also be in the iPhone 16 models while also being the first model in the SE range to have an OLED screen.

The report also stated that the iPhone 16 series will mostly not be substantially different from the previous models given that the premium iPhone 15 variants will also come with Apple Intelligence.

The more prominent changes will be brought in instead from 2025 with the new iPhone SE 4, the iPhone 17 series and another model that is expected to be released in between.

