Apple to release iOS 17.6.2 update to fix bug

Apple will reportedly be issuing a new iPhone update iOS 17.6.2 ahead of launching iOS 18 next month. The updated version for iOS 17.6.1 will be released a week and a half after the original update. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the surprise update will include security patches for gaps in the iPhone OS.

The new version has a build number of 21G101, up from 21G93.

The hardware manufacturer’s release notes said that the update contains important bug fixes and addresses an issue that prevents enabling and disabling of Advanced Data Protection which impacted a small number of users.

A bug in the feature prevented users from being able to turn it on and they saw an error message instead while those who tried to turn it off couldn’t do it either.

These flaws have both been fixed with the update.

Affected users will now see a notification that asks them to confirm if they want to switch the feature off once the update is installed.

The iOS 18 will expectedly not have any bugs while Apple’s new AI system, Apple Intelligence will only be arriving with the iOS 18.1 in October.