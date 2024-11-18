 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple to release AirTag 2 next year with changes: Report

The new variant known as B389 internally is expected to have better range, a more powerful wireless chip and improved privacy

Published - November 18, 2024 11:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple is planning to release the AirTag 2 sometime in the middle of next year.

FILE PHOTO: Apple is planning to release the AirTag 2 sometime in the middle of next year. | Photo Credit: THB

Apple is reportedly planning to release the AirTag 2 sometime in the middle of next year. A report by 9to5Mac has shared that while the new model will stick to a similar design, the hardware giant is looking to make three major improvements. 

The new variant known as B389 internally is expected to have better range, a more powerful wireless chip and improved privacy. 

The company is also considering removing the speaker from the device to reduce instances of stalking. A class action lawsuit filed in March this year alleged that AirTags had become “the weapon of choice for stalkers and abusers,” with concerns expressed around their privacy.

The first AirTag was originally released in early 2021. 

Apple is also preparing to launch a smart home command center like the Google Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Hub, along with the AirTag 2 next year. 

Additionally, there have been rumours for sometime that Apple will be launching the iPhone SE 4 and new iPad variants and updated Mac models next year.

Published - November 18, 2024 11:59 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.