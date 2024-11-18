Apple to release AirTag 2 next year with changes: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to release the AirTag 2 sometime in the middle of next year. A report by 9to5Mac has shared that while the new model will stick to a similar design, the hardware giant is looking to make three major improvements.

The new variant known as B389 internally is expected to have better range, a more powerful wireless chip and improved privacy.

The company is also considering removing the speaker from the device to reduce instances of stalking. A class action lawsuit filed in March this year alleged that AirTags had become “the weapon of choice for stalkers and abusers,” with concerns expressed around their privacy.

The first AirTag was originally released in early 2021.

Apple is also preparing to launch a smart home command center like the Google Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Hub, along with the AirTag 2 next year.

Additionally, there have been rumours for sometime that Apple will be launching the iPhone SE 4 and new iPad variants and updated Mac models next year.