Apple to prioritise xrOS development over iOS 17: Report

January 09, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Apple is reportedly prioritising development of its operating system for AR/VR headset. Focus on the development of “xrOS” for the headset has come at the cost of engineering resources being diverted from working on features for iOS 17 and macOS 14, a report by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said.

While features for the next generation of Apple OS releases are not known, Gurman indicates that there may not be major changes due to the Cupertino-based company’s focus on getting “xrOS” ready in time for its planned product launch later this year.

Separately, work on new augmented reality features for the Apple Store app are also almost ready to be released, the report shared.

The augmented reality feature is expected to activate when users access the physical Apple retail store and point at a product in the store. The feature will allow users to see more information about the product overlaid in the augmented reality view.

Apple has been working on the AR shopping feature since 2020, and has been testing it at stores recently, the report shared.

Apple usually announces new operating systems at its WWDC event in June with beta versions of software being sent for testing over the summer.

Last week, Apple launched an AI-based digital narrator for selected ebooks to users of the Apple Books marketplace.