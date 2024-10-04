GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple to open retail stores in Bengaluru, Pune; starts manufacturing entire iPhone 16 series locally in India

Apple announced plans to open four new retail stores in India, the iPhone-maker also announced plans to start manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup locallly

Updated - October 04, 2024 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple announced plans to open four new stores, manufacture the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India. | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India, said Apple on Friday (October 4, 2024).

The U.S. based iPhone maker also plans to open four new retail stores in India.

Currently, Apple has two retail outlets in the country: Delhi and Mumbai.

“We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India, because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can’t wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

The new Apple Stores will come up in Bengaluru, Pune and one in Delhi NCR region, and fourth one in Mumbai.

“Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India,” added O’Brien.

Manufactured in India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will soon be available for our local customers and for export to select countries across the world, said Apple.

Apple’s iPhones are being manufactured by Foxconn, Pegatron and Tata’s newly acquired unit.

Apple began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017.

Published - October 04, 2024 12:41 pm IST

