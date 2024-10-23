GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple to launch new M4 Mac next week: Report

Until now, just the iPad Pro released in May 2024 has the M4 chip

Updated - October 23, 2024 11:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple’s launch of their new M4 Mac could be happening next week. 

FILE PHOTO: Apple’s launch of their new M4 Mac could be happening next week.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple’s launch of their new M4 Mac could be happening next week reportedly. Mark Gurman shared the same in a post on X saying the launch was “imminent” and could be possibly held on October 30 or a day ahead. 

Gurman later in a separate post stated that Apple will be inviting journalists and content creators next Wednesday which will be after the Macs are launched. 

Apple is expected to announce a long line-up of products soon including the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M4 Pro and the M4 Max chips, a new iMac with the M4 chip, a new miniature Mac mini with both M4 and M4 Pro chip variants and USB-C versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad and Magic Keyboard. 

Apple to open retail stores in Bengaluru, Pune; starts manufacturing entire iPhone 16 series locally in India

Until now, just the iPad Pro released in May 2024 has the M4 chip. 

Last month, alleged leaks of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro revealed some product details indicating that the model was already being sold in the market. This could also indicate that they might be shipped to customers only next month even if they are launched next week.

Published - October 23, 2024 11:10 am IST

