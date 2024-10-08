Apple to launch M4 MacBook models, iPad mini on November 1: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to announce several new M4 MacBooks by the end of October with some models being launched by November 1. The hardware giant will launch a new M4 version of its low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro and the higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants powered by the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, Mark Gurman noted in his Power On newsletter.

Gurman also shared that the company will also be unveiling a redesigned Mac mini with both M4 and M4 Pro chip models. They will also be updating the iMac with the M4 chip.

The company is also upgrading their iPad mini for the first time since its redesigned version was launched in 2021, and will mostly release it in early November.

Apple is also going to introduce their 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models powered by the M4, the new iPhone SE variant with Apple Intelligence and the upgraded 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air variants.

Gurman also linked an unboxing video allegedly of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip uploaded from the Russian YouTube channel Wylsacom. However, it isn’t confirmed if the leak is authentic.

The M4 chip will reportedly be up to 25% faster than the M3 chip according to Geekbench 6. It also is expected to have up to a 10-core CPU with up to 25% faster performance compared to the M3.

