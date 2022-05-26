Apple to increase pay for U.S. workers

People visit the Apple store at the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

May 26, 2022 12:19 IST

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22, or higher based upon the market, a 45% jump from 2018 levels.

Apple Inc has raised the pay for its hourly U.S. employees, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday, as companies face a tight labour market, a surge in unionisation efforts and rising inflation.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22, or higher based upon the market, a 45% jump from 2018 levels, Apple said in a statement to Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Apple looks to boost production outside China

"This year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget," a company spokesperson said.

Apple has informed some workers their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the changes in compensation, said.

Cupertino, California-based Apple is known for its reticent culture, but last year some current and former workers began criticising the company's working conditions online.

In April, workers at Apple's Atlanta store filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionise amid a wave of labour activity at other major firms.