Apple to fix charging issues in its watch for free

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

After a software update on WatchOS 7, some users complained of poor battery life in their Apple Watch Series 5 wearable. Apple has now committed to providing free service if the latest update patch doesn’t work.

Users complained of Apple Watch Series 5 or SE smartwatches, running on WatchOS 7, not charging while in the battery-saving Power Reserve Mode.

"After installing WatchOS 7 on my Apple Watch Series 5, the battery life has gotten so much worse so I can practically not use features like Sleep Tracking anymore. If I charge it to 100% before I go to sleep, I now only have around 60% battery when I wake up. Before WatchOS 7 I had 88%. Huge difference. And I still go to bed and wake up at the exact same time as before, so no difference there," explained a YouTuber Stefan Svartling, in his blog.

The Cupertino-based company acknowledged the issue and released watchOS 7.3.1 that it said can fix this.

"A very small number of customers with Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 have experienced an issue with their watch not charging after it enters Power Reserve," Apple acknowledged in its support page.

But even the software update failed to fix the issue. "We now have WatchOS 7.3 and still no fix for this, in fact, I even got the feeling that the battery life got even worse with the latest version," Svartling noted.

Also Read | Apple commits to replace defective AirPods Pro ear buds

The iPhone maker suggested users to place their watch on the charger and then wait for at least 30 minutes. Users can contact Apple Support for free servicing if the Watch still does not charge and show the same issue, Apple said. The service centre will test the watch before service to verify its eligibility for free repair.