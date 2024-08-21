Apple to begin assembling iPhone 16 Pro models in India

In a landmark development for its manufacturing strategy, Apple will begin assembling its iPhone 16 Pro models in India, marking the first time the tech giant will produce its Pro series iPhones outside China.

This move represents a significant shift in Apple's global production strategy and is poised to expand the company's footprint in the Indian market, according to GSM Arena.

According to a recent report obtained by GSM Arena, Foxconn India is scheduled to commence production of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max at its Indian facilities shortly after their global launch.

This expansion underscores Apple's ongoing efforts to diversify its manufacturing operations beyond its traditional base in China.

For the past seven years, Apple has been assembling various models of its iPhone lineup in India. As of earlier this year, India accounted for approximately 14% of Apple's total iPhone production.

This figure is anticipated to rise to 25% by next year, reflecting the increasing importance of the Indian market in Apple's global supply chain.

The decision to include the iPhone 16 Pro series in India's production lineup is expected to bolster these numbers further.

Additionally, according to GSM Arena, there are reports that Apple plans to start production of the iPhone 17 exclusively in India, signalling a continued commitment to increasing its manufacturing presence in the region.

This strategic move aligns with broader industry trends and geopolitical shifts, as companies seek to mitigate risks associated with over-reliance on any single country for manufacturing.

By ramping up production in India, Apple aims to enhance its supply chain resilience and tap into the growing market potential within the country.

The expansion of iPhone production in India is expected to not only benefit Apple but also provide a boost to the local economy through job creation and increased technological investments.