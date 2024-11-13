ADVERTISEMENT

Apple to announce AI wall tablet as soon as March: Report

Updated - November 13, 2024 08:35 am IST

Apple is planning on launching a wall-mounted display that can control appliances, handle video conferencing and use artificial intelligence to navigate apps, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday

Reuters

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple is planning on launching a wall-mounted display that can control appliances, handle video conferencing and use artificial intelligence to navigate apps, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product, code-named J490, could be announced as early as March, the report said, adding that it will spotlight the new AI platform, Apple Intelligence.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple users look for promised Sketch feature in Image Playground

The higher-end device could be priced as much as $1,000 depending upon the components being used, the report said, but the display-only device would be far less than that.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The potential device launch would come as the tech behemoth looks to compete with rivals in the smart home market, including Google's Nest Hub and Amazon's Echo Show and Echo Hub smart displays.

The AI wall tablet, which looks like a square iPad and is about the size of two iPhones side by side, has a roughly 6-inch screen and will be offered in silver and black colors, Bloomberg News said.

The product will be a standalone device, but it will require an iPhone for some tasks, the report said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US