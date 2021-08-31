Apple to allow developers to share purchase options outside of iOS app

31 August 2021 17:30 IST

Last year, Apple removed the popular video game Fortnite from its App Store after its parent company Epic Games introduced a way for users to circumvent Apple's in-app payment system.

Apple will allow developers to share purchase options with users even outside of their iOS app. This means users can choose between payment options provided by the developers or Apple for in-app purchases.

"Developers can use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app," Apple said in a release.

Developers do not need to pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Store.

Today, developers pay a commission of upto 30% to Apple on in-app purchases made on iOS app. Businesses earning less than $1 million pay half the standard commission.

It encouraged iOS players to buy the game's digital currency, known as V-Bucks, directly from Epic, as opposed to through Apple's in-app purchase system.

Apple has accused Epic of violating its contract and attempting to undercut a key revenue stream.

While Apple is engaged in a legal tussle with Epic, the iPhone maker has made some changes to policies by expanding the number of price points available to developers for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps from fewer than 100 to more than 500.

The Cupertino-based company has also agreed to create an annual transparency report to share statistics on app review process, including the number of apps rejected for different reasons.