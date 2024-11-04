Apple to acquire photo editing app Pixelmator

Image editing platform Pixelmator on Friday (November 1, 2024) announced that Apple would be acquiring it. In a blog, the company said that there will be “no material changes” made to its Pro, iOS and Photomator apps.

Neither party have confirmed the value of the deal.

Founded in 2007, Pixelmator created image editing apps for Apple’s iPhone and Mac platforms.

″We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance,” Pixelmator said in the blog post.

Meanwhile, Apple had named the Pixelmator Pro as its Mac app of the year in 2018 for its use of AI in editing and colouring.

Earlier this week, Apple released the first batch of features of Apple Intelligence including AI powered photo editing abilities for its image apps.

