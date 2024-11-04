ADVERTISEMENT

Apple to acquire photo editing app Pixelmator

Published - November 04, 2024 01:40 pm IST

Apple had named the Pixelmator Pro as its Mac app of the year in 2018 for its use of AI in editing and colouring

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Image editing platform Pixelmator announced that Apple would be acquiring it. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Image editing platform Pixelmator on Friday (November 1, 2024) announced that Apple would be acquiring it. In a blog, the company said that there will be “no material changes” made to its Pro, iOS and Photomator apps. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither party have confirmed the value of the deal.

Founded in 2007, Pixelmator created image editing apps for Apple’s iPhone and Mac platforms. 

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance,” Pixelmator said in the blog post. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Apple had named the Pixelmator Pro as its Mac app of the year in 2018 for its use of AI in editing and colouring.

Earlier this week, Apple released the first batch of features of Apple Intelligence including AI powered photo editing abilities for its image apps. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US