Apple tests several new Macs with next-generation M2 chips

A boy tries to use an Apple laptop at a computer shop in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

April 17, 2022 10:23 IST

It is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, the same processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.