Apple takes a dig at Google Chrome with Safari

While there is no explicit mention of Chrome, Google’s search browser has the highest number of downloads among others in smartphones

Published - July 18, 2024 02:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple has launched an ad campaign warning users indirectly against using Google Chrome and promote its own Safari search app. 

Apple has launched an ad campaign warning users indirectly against using Google Chrome and promote its own Safari search app.  | Photo Credit: AP

Apple has launched an ad campaign warning users indirectly against using Google Chrome and promote its own Safari search app. Giant billboards for Safari taken out by the hardware giant promoted it as the “browser that is actually private.” While there is no explicit mention of Chrome, Google’s search browser has the highest number of downloads among others in smartphones. 

The billboards have reportedly been spotted globally across major cities like San Francisco, London, Paris and Singapore. 

Apple may be working on public Wi-Fi ranking system for iOS users

According to an older Forbes report, Chrome has just 30% install base across iPhone users and wants to push this to 50% to add 300 million iPhone users. Apple appears to be amping up efforts to prevent this from happening. 

Google Chrome has been found to collect data even when users are in Incognito Mode using a hidden setting that cannot be disabled. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Another video advertisement released by Apple yesterday depicts a nightmarish scenario with an army of flying security cameras peeking into people’s search. “Your browser is being watched,” it says before showing how the cameras explode as soon as users switch to Safari. 

