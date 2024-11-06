GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple set to face fine under EU's landmark Digital Markets Act, sources say

Apple is set to be fined by the European Union's antitrust regulators under the bloc's landmark rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech

Published - November 06, 2024 09:08 am IST

Reuters
Apple also faces an investigation into new fees imposed on app developers [File]

Apple also faces an investigation into new fees imposed on app developers [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple is set to be fined by the European Union's antitrust regulators under the bloc's landmark rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech, making it the first company to be sanctioned, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The regulators charged in June that the iPhone maker had breached the bloc's tech rules. The charge against Apple was the first by the Commission under its Digital Markets Act (DMA).

 iOS 18.2 beta 2 available to developers

Apple also faces an investigation into new fees imposed on app developers.

DMA violations could result in a fine of as much as 10% of a company's global annual turnover.

Apple and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / European

0 / 0
