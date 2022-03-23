Apple services hit by outage for second day in a row

Services facing issues also include Apple Books, Apple Card, iCloud Web Apps, Weather and Podcasts.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City’s flagship Apple store January 18, 2011. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple Inc services including Apple Music, Mac and mobile App Stores faced outages on Tuesday, according to the company's system status page, for the second straight day.

The cause of the outage remains unclear.

Apple said some users may not be able to use Apple Card for web transactions, apply on the web, or access card.apple.com.

On Monday, Apple Music, iCloud storage service, Apple TV and Apple Store were down briefly, according to Downdetector.com, which collates status reports from sources including user-submitted errors.