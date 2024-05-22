ADVERTISEMENT

Apple says U.S. antitrust lawsuit should be dismissed

Published - May 22, 2024 08:26 am IST - WASHINGTON

Apple said on Tuesday it plans to ask a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and 15 states in March that alleged the iPhone maker monopolised the smartphone market

Reuters

Apple said the complaint should be dismissed on a number of grounds [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple said on Tuesday it plans to ask a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and 15 states in March that alleged the iPhone maker monopolised the smartphone market, hurt smaller rivals and drove up prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals in New Jersey, Apple said "far from being a monopolist, Apple faces fierce competition from well-established rivals, and the complaint fails to allege that Apple has the ability to charge supra-competitive prices or restrict output in the alleged smartphone markets."

Apple said the complaint should be dismissed on a number of grounds. In the letter to the judge, Apple argues that the DOJ relies on a new "theory of antitrust liability that no court has recognized."

ADVERTISEMENT

Google cuts mystery check to U.S. in bid to sidestep jury trial

The Justice Department, which did not immediately comment on Tuesday, said earlier that Apple charges as much as $1,599 for an iPhone and makes a larger profit than any other companies in the industry. Officials also said Apple charges various business partners - from software developers to credit card companies and even its rivals such as Alphabet's Google - behind the scenes in ways that ultimately raise prices for consumers and drive up Apple's profit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple rejected the government's contentions that the iPhone has kept consumers "locked in" to the devices. "Someone unhappy with Apple’s limitations has every incentive to switch to competitor platforms that ostensibly do not have those limitations," the letter said.

The Justice Department has said Apple was forcing consumers to pay more.

"Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in March. "If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US