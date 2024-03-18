ADVERTISEMENT

Apple says its complying with EU's Digital Markets Act amid criticism

March 18, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Apple fended off criticism that it has not done enough to open up its closed eco-system as required under the European Union's Digital Markets Act

Reuters

Apple is fended off criticism that it has not done enough to open up its closed eco-system as required under EU’s DMA. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple on Monday fended off criticism that it has not done enough to open up its closed eco-system as required under the European Union's Digital Markets Act, saying it has complied with the landmark legislation.

The DMA sets out a list of obligations and prohibitions for Apple, Alphabet's Google, Amazon, TikTok owner ByteDance, Meta Platforms and Microsoft which the six companies had to abide by on March 7.

Apple has in recent weeks announced a series of changes from allowing apps developers to distribute their iPhone apps directly to consumers instead of through Apple's App Store to letting developers distribute their apps to users in the European Union outside of the App Store.

The company told apps developers, business users and rivals at a day-long hearing organised by the European Commission that it has redesigned its systems to comply with the DMA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"We were guided first and foremost by ensuring that we've complied with the law. And then second, that we did it in a way that was consistent with our values and consistent with the language that we've developed with our users over a very long period of time. And we think we've accomplished that," Apple's lawyer Kyle Andeer told the hearing.

ALSO READ
Why EU fined Apple over €1.8 billion | Explained

"And I think we're focused on it from a user perspective. Now, it's not to say that we're not focused on the impact of developers, but I think from our perspective first and foremost, we'll be tracking very carefully what's the impact of all of these different changes on the user experience that we've delivered to our customers for 15, 16 years through the iPhone?"

Meta will present its compliance efforts at a separate hearing on Tuesday, Amazon on Wednesday, Alphabet on Thursday, ByteDance on Friday and Microsoft next Tuesday.

Companies that fail to comply with the DMA risk investigations that can lead to fines of as much as 10% of their global annual turnover.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories

Apple retreats in fight to defend App Store in Europe
Apple tweaks changes to comply with EU tech rules after criticism

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US