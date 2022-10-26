Apple says iMessage, FaceTime problems fixed

Apple’s System Status page showed that for around half an hour on Tuesday night, users may not have been able to access the two services

The Hindu Bureau
October 26, 2022 13:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple says iMessage, FaceTime problems fixed | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple confirmed on Tuesday night that the issues which caused its messaging service iMessage and video calling platform FaceTime to go down, were fixed.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Apple's System Status page showed that for around half an hour on Tuesday night, users may not have been able to access the two services. Some other services flagged for issues within a similar time frame included Apple Messages for Business, iWork for Cloud, Photos, Walkie Talkie, and certain iCloud features.

On Wednesday, all issues were marked as resolved.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The service outage detector Downdetector saw more than 2,000 users sending in complaints about iMessage and FaceTime not working for them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The two Apple services went down on the same day that Meta Platforms Inc.'s WhatsApp also saw an outage for about two hours, affecting thousands across the globe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
World
technology (general)
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app