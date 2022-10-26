Apple says iMessage, FaceTime problems fixed

The Hindu Bureau October 26, 2022 12:29 IST

Apple’s System Status page showed that for around half an hour on Tuesday night, users may not have been able to access the two services

Apple confirmed on Tuesday night that the issues which caused its messaging service iMessage and video calling platform FaceTime to go down, were fixed. (For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.) Apple's System Status page showed that for around half an hour on Tuesday night, users may not have been able to access the two services. Some other services flagged for issues within a similar time frame included Apple Messages for Business, iWork for Cloud, Photos, Walkie Talkie, and certain iCloud features. On Wednesday, all issues were marked as resolved. The service outage detector Downdetector saw more than 2,000 users sending in complaints about iMessage and FaceTime not working for them. The two Apple services went down on the same day that Meta Platforms Inc.'s WhatsApp also saw an outage for about two hours, affecting thousands across the globe.



