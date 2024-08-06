Apple Safari’s new feature can hide distracting pop-ups

Apple has introduced a new feature to Safari that can remove distracting elements from a website like cookie preference pop-ups while browsing, a report by MacRumors has stated. The new feature will be available with the fifth iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia betas that were launched on Monday.

Users can choose the option of ‘Hide Distracting Items’ from the Distraction Control and then select items that they want to hide from the page they’re on. When these items are hidden, they dissolve after an animation.

When you do hide things in a website, this isn’t synced to your other devices, the report said. Apple also noted that “hiding distracting items will not permanently remove ads and other content that updates frequently,” meaning it can’t just be used once for good.

They can also unhide any elements by clicking on the blue Hide icon in the search field and select ‘Show hidden items.’

Arc Browser had included a similar feature last year where users could remove portions of a website and customise them accordingly.

The new iOS 18 beta version has also redesigned some features like its Photos app and a new reader for better listening and font controls.

