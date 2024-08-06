GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple Safari’s new feature can hide distracting pop-ups

They can also unhide any elements by clicking on the blue Hide icon in the search field and select ‘Show hidden items’

Published - August 06, 2024 10:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Apple has introduced a new feature to Safari that can remove distracting elements from a website like cookie preference pop-ups.

FILE PHOTO: Apple has introduced a new feature to Safari that can remove distracting elements from a website like cookie preference pop-ups. | Photo Credit: THG

Apple has introduced a new feature to Safari that can remove distracting elements from a website like cookie preference pop-ups while browsing, a report by MacRumors has stated. The new feature will be available with the fifth iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia betas that were launched on Monday. 

Users can choose the option of ‘Hide Distracting Items’ from the Distraction Control and then select items that they want to hide from the page they’re on. When these items are hidden, they dissolve after an animation. 

Google parent Alphabet paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be Safari’s default search engine: Report

When you do hide things in a website, this isn’t synced to your other devices, the report said. Apple also noted that “hiding distracting items will not permanently remove ads and other content that updates frequently,” meaning it can’t just be used once for good. 

They can also unhide any elements by clicking on the blue Hide icon in the search field and select ‘Show hidden items.’

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Arc Browser had included a similar feature last year where users could remove portions of a website and customise them accordingly. 

The new iOS 18 beta version has also redesigned some features like its Photos app and a new reader for better listening and font controls. 

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology

