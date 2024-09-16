Apple has started rolling out its iOS 18 globally from Sunday (September 15, 2024). Unveiled at WWDC earlier in June this year, the latest operating system has introduced a bunch of new features and tools including more control over the Home Screen and Control Center and a more intelligent Siri.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Apple hasn’t confirmed when the update will be available to install, it is estimated that it could drop at 10 30 PM IST for the eligible older generation models. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 16 series will be preloaded with the iOS 18 and will be available from September 20.

Users can go to Settings> Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Apple’s iOS 18: All about iPhone’s latest software update

The following models support the iOS 18: iPhone 15 series (15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Max), iPhone 14 series (14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max), iPhone 13 series (13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max), iPhone 12 series (12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max), iPhone 11 series (11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max) and iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation).

The update includes these features:

Also read: Apple Intelligence in Apple Music app may help create AI art for playlists

Customisation

iOS 18 now allows users to place app icons anywhere on the Home Screen grid while also offering new customisation options for recolouring the app icons in ‘Dark’ and ‘Tinted’ shades. Users can also resize the icons to make them larger and remove the text labels below them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Control Center has also been redesigned so users can navigate it easily. There is more access given to commonly used functions like media playback, Home Controls and connectivity options and users can also integrate controls from third-party apps and customise the controls appearing at the bottom of the Lock Screen. Like the Home Screen, it is also more customisable and allows you to rearrange and resize controls across pages.

Photos App

Apple has said that the Photos app has gotten its biggest revamp with the iOS 18, with all tabs removed for a simple interface and a single-view grid. Photos can be automatically organised in new themes and collections while pinned collections can have the favourites available easily. There’s also a dynamic carousel view that can highlight special moments from key past memories.

iMessages and Safari

The Messages app has a range of new features to make conversations more engaging like emojis, text effects, formatting options and scheduling messages for later, RCS support for improved messaging with Android etc.

Safari now uses AI to summarise web pages, offer quick insights and provide information like restaurant locations. A new Distraction Control feature can be used to hide website elements, like newsletter sign-up forms and cookie permission prompts when the user is in Reader Mode. However, Apple has said that the ad banner will be visible again if the content is refreshed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.