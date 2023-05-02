ADVERTISEMENT

Apple rolls out its first minor bug fix patch it announced in WWDC 2022

May 02, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

Apple rolled out its first Rapid Security Response patch with security fixes between larger updates

The Hindu Bureau

Apple released its first “Rapid Security Response” to the public for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. | Photo Credit: AP

Apple released its first “Rapid Security Response” to the public for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The patch delivers important security improvements between software updates and is focused on bringing improvements for the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, and other critical system libraries.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why Apple wants a retail store in India

Rapid Security Responses are essentially minor software patches between major updates, that ensure Apple can push out security fixes for bugs detected in its software.

Some users complained on social media platforms they were unable to install the update and that they received an error message. We did not face any problems when installing the update.

Should users be updating?

Announced last year at the WWDC, the software patches are aimed at making things easier for both users and Apple ensuring security fixes can be pushed without waiting for larger updates, which may leave bugs to being exploited by threat actors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

A screenshot of Apple’s  Rapid Security Response rolled out for iPhones. | Photo Credit: Nabeel Ahmed

The update can be installed on some devices without the need for a system reboot, and users also have the option to opt out of them entirely or uninstall them if they cause any problems.

Users who opt out of installing the patch will receive the relevant fixes when they are included in a subsequent software update.

However, this may leave their devices exposed to exploitation of security bugs fixed in the patch.

After the Rapid Security Response patch has been applied, a letter appears after the software version, Apple on its support blog said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US