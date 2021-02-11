Apple revises App Store rules, prohibits sale of certain substances

Apple also said that metadata like app names, subtitles, screenshots, and previews should not have popular app names, trademarked terms, prices, or descriptions that are irrelevant.

Apple updated it's App Store guidelines and prohibited promotion and sale of certain substances. The company also set rules on naming apps.

“Apps that encourage consumption of tobacco and vape products, illegal drugs, or excessive amounts of alcohol are not permitted on the App Store," Apple said in a blog.

The iPhone maker said it will block apps that encourage minors to consume any of these substances.

Apple also said that metadata like app names, subtitles, screenshots, and previews should not have popular app names, trademarked terms, prices, or descriptions that are irrelevant.

They must accurately describe the app and reflect it's core experience or what customers are getting when they download or buy an app, Apple said.

App names must be unique and limited to 30 characters.

The Cupertino-based company also set guidelines on selling of products and services on the App Store.

Gift cards, certificates, vouchers, and coupons can only be sold in an app using in-app purchase.

Games must be downloaded directly from the App Store, subscriptions to be designed to avoid duplicate payments, and should not disadvantage non-subscriber customers.

Apple restricted individual developers to submit apps that provide services in highly-regulated fields like banking and financial services, healthcare, gambling and air travel or those requiring sensitive user information.

Those apps must be submitted by a legal entity that provides the services, Apple said.

Apple also highlighted that developers must receive explicit permission from users through the new App Tracking Transparency feature to track their activity for personalised ads.